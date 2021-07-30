Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Zach Jeacock will compete with fellow new arrival Tom King for the number one jersey at Salford

Salford City have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Zach Jeacock on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old made two appearances for Blues last season after making his debut on the opening day of the season in the 1-0 win over Brentford.

"Zach knows he's got a fight on his hands but it's exactly what we want in that position," boss Gary Bowyer told the club website. external-link

"We're excited to have him in the building."

