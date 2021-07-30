Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Callum McFadzean scored twice against Crewe on his Plymouth debut in a 3-0 win at Gresty Road on the opening day of the 2019-20 season

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in free agent Callum McFadzean.

The 27-year-old ex-Sheffield United, Kilmarnock, Bury, Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the League One club.

McFadzean joined Sunderland last October on a one-year contract.

He played in both legs of Sunderland's League One play-off defeat at the hands of Lincoln City, amongst his 34 appearances, scoring two goals.

McFadzean, who can play centrally or as a left-sided wing-back, came through the youth ranks at Sheffield United, for whom he made 23 first-team appearances in and around loan spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion and Stevenage.

He moved north of the border with Kilmarnock in 2016, ending that season on loan at non-league Alfreton.

But, after staying in non-league for a season with Guiseley, he was then signed in 2018 by Ryan Lowe, under whom he won back-to-back promotions from League Two with both Bury and Plymouth.

McFadzean is Alex boss David Artell's fifth summer signing, having already brought in forward Christopher Long, midfielder Shaun MacDonald and defenders Kayne Ramsay and Tommie Hoban.

