Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 6Mepham
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 11Marcondes
  • 29Billing
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 7Brooks
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 19Stanislas
  • 28Taylor
  • 35Rossi
  • 38Saydee
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
  • 40Dennis
  • 44Camp

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Button
  • 4O'Shea
  • 5Bartley
  • 24Kipré
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 7Robinson
  • 18Grant
  • 11Diangana

Substitutes

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 28Tulloch
  • 34Ingram
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Blackpool00000000
5Bournemouth00000000
6Bristol City00000000
7Cardiff00000000
8Coventry00000000
9Derby00000000
10Fulham00000000
11Huddersfield00000000
12Hull00000000
13Luton00000000
14Middlesbrough00000000
15Millwall00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Peterborough00000000
18Preston00000000
19QPR00000000
20Reading00000000
21Sheff Utd00000000
22Stoke00000000
23Swansea00000000
24West Brom00000000
