Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Brett Pitman joined Swindon last summer following a three-year spell at Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers have signed striker Brett Pitman on a free transfer from fellow League Two club Swindon Town.

The 33-year-old scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for the Robins last season but has left the Wiltshire club by mutual consent.

Pitman has agreed a one-year contract with the Pirates, who have the option to extend the deal by a further year.

"Brett adds a significant level of quality and experience to our forward line," Rovers boss Joey Barton said. external-link

Pitman began his career at Portsmouth, and has also had spells at Bristol City, Ipswich and Portsmouth.

He has scored 177 goals in 527 appearances in the English Football League.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.