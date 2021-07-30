Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chioma Ubogagu helped Real Madrid's women finish second in the Spanish top flight last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed striker Chioma Ubogagu following her departure from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old spent two years with the Spanish side, and helped them qualify for the Women's Champions League last season.

Ubogagu, who has won three caps for England, has agreed a two-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

She has previously had spells at Arsenal, Houston Dash, Orlando Pride and Brisbane Roar.

"Chioma is a fantastic player and person whose qualities both on and off the pitch will strengthen the team tremendously," Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner told the club website. external-link

"The wealth of experience and quality Chi has gained in the USA, Australia, Spain and the UK, combined with her passion for the game, made her a real target."

