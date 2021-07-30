Mexico's 2-1 semi-final win over Canada in the Gold Cup was temporarily stopped because of offensive chanting.
The game was 1-1 when it was halted late in the second half, before Hector Herrera scored the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time in Houston.
"The referee activated the Concacaf anti-discrimination protocol due to discriminatory chanting," said the tournament organisers.
Orbelin Pineda had put Mexico in front before Tajon Buchanan's equaliser.
Mexico will play the USA, who beat Qatar 1-0 in the other semi, in the final in Las Vegas on Monday.
The Mexican Football Federation was fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,615) by Fifa for homophobic chants from fans during a World Cup win over Germany in 2018.
- Five new sports at Tokyo 2020: Everything you need to know about the events
- The fight for our attention: How can sport broadcasters make themselves the most attractive option?