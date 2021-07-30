Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ian Maatsen was a regular in a Charlton side that finished seventh in League One last season

Coventry City have signed Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen on loan for the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic, making 35 appearances.

Dutchman Maatsen moved to Champions League winners Chelsea in 2018, making his debut in their 7-1 EFL Cup win over Grimsby the following year.

"He's an exciting player, who is good in possession and has great energy," said Coventry manager Mark Robins.

