Chelsea beat Bristol City 6-0 in the 2021 Continental Cup final in March

Manchester United have been drawn with fellow Women's Super League side Everton in the group stages of the Continental League Cup.

The pair, who finished fourth and fifth in the 2020-21 WSL table, will also face newly promoted Leicester City and Championship side Durham in Group B.

Holders Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal enter after the group stage due to Champions League commitments.

A total of 21 clubs are split into five groups, with games starting in October.

Elsewhere, last year's finalists Bristol City face Crystal Palace, Lewes and Reading in Group D. Top-flight sides Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham join London City Lionesses in Group E.

Manchester United and Everton were drawn in the same group of the League Cup last season, but both failed to make it to the quarter-finals.

Every Super League and Championship team takes part in the competition, with clubs divided regionally into two northern and three southern groups. The five group winners are guaranteed qualification to the quarter-finals in January.

The group matches begin on 13 and 14 October and finish in mid-December.

Two-time winners Chelsea will enter the draw at the quarter-final stage. They will be joined by Manchester City and Arsenal in the last eight if both teams also qualify for the Champions League group stage.

If Arsenal and Manchester City don't progress in Europe, they will be drafted into one north and one south group, currently featuring four teams. In that instance, the two best runner-up teams will also progress to the next round.

The European fixtures all clash with the League Cup in October.

The three teams have shared every one of the 10 League Cup victories between them since the competition was introduced in 2011.

The semi-finals take place on 2 and 3 February, with the final held on the first weekend in March.

The group-stage draw in full

Northern Section

Group A: Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Sheffield United, Sunderland

Group B: Durham, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester United

Southern Section

Group C: Charlton Athletic, Coventry United, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford

Group D: Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Lewes, Reading

Group E: Brighton & Hove Albion, Birmingham City, London City Lionesses, West Ham