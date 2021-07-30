Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints secured their biggest aggregate victory in Europe against Kauno Zalgiris

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick says his side are capable of progressing in the Europa Conference League

Saints beat Kauno Zalgiris of Lithuania 10-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round to progress.

Limbrick's side will face Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic in the third qualifying round.

"Now the attention turns to the next game and we want to try and win that game," Limbrick told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We want to progress. It's going to be a tougher test I'd imagine but why not?"

Saints host the Czech side in the first leg at Cardiff City Stadium next week as they bid to progress to the play-off round of a European competition for the first time.

Australian-born Limbrick succeeded Scott Ruscoe as Saints boss in April but they missed out on the Cymru Premier title to Connah's Quay.

Limbrick, who previously managed Woking and Grimsby Town, is enjoying his first experience of European football with Saints having already beaten Glentoran in the first qualifying round.

"You know when you come in at TNS that Europe is part of the attraction," Limbrick said.

"It really means a lot to everyone here from [owner] Mike Harris to the board and the players who have been here a long time.

"They've really helped managing that European experience.

"To have some success in this tournament is pleasing and we wanted to improve on what we did last year and we're happy to have done that."