Wales beat Belarus 1-0 when the countries last met in a friendly in September 2019

Wales' World Cup qualifier away to Belarus in September will be held in Russia.

The game on Sunday, 5 September will be played at the Central Stadium in Kazan.

European football's governing body Uefa have said the qualifier will be played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors.

Teams from the United Kingdom and the European Union are currently unable to enter Belarus by air due to sanctions against their government.

The sanctions followed the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich in May.

Protasevich was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania which was rerouted to Belarus' capital Minsk over a fake bomb threat.

On the ground, he and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were led away by police, and later appeared in videos where they were shown making what appeared to be forced confessions to crimes against the Belarusian authorities.