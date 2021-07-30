Last updated on .From the section Football

Ben White completed a transfer from Brighton to Arsenal for £50m

The English season begins on Friday, 6 August with Bournemouth taking on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

With the season approaching, it means clubs have a limited amount of time to complete their summer business.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021-22 transfer window.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday, 31 August at 23:00 BST, being open for a total of 12 weeks since Wednesday, 9 June.

It closes 18 days after the opening game between Brentford and Arsenal on Friday, 13 August.

Though the English Football League campaign begins a week earlier on 6 August, its transfer window closes at the same time and date as the Premier League.

Scotland's transfer window also closes on 31 August - a month after the Scottish Premiership starts.

Will there be an extension between PL and EFL clubs?

Last season there was an extension for deals between the Premier League and EFL, giving English clubs 10 more days to complete transfers between the competitions.

There has been no decision yet on whether a similar extension will be introduced this season.

When does the transfer window close across Europe?

The French, Spanish and German transfer windows close on Tuesday, 31 August as well, though their windows opened on Thursday, 1 July, three weeks after the English leagues.

The Italian transfer window is also expected to close on 31 August.

When does the Women's Super League (WSL) transfer window close?

Having been open since Saturday, 6 June, the WSL transfer window closes on Thursday, 2 September, three days before the opening day of the season.

When does the winter transfer window open and close?