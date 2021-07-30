Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus say they will continue with plans for a European Super League, claiming to have successfully argued against any punishment by Uefa.

A joint statement from the three clubs said a court decision on Friday in Madrid means European football's governing body have an "obligation" to terminate disciplinary proceedings against them.

Uefa paused action in June when the case was passed to the European Court of Justice.

Twelve clubs announced themselves as founder members of the Super League in April, but the proposed breakaway competition collapsed within 72 hours after nine withdrew amid fan protest, opposition from Uefa, Fifa and domestic leagues, as well as the British Government and the royal family.

Juve, Barca and Real are the only sides not to have renounced the breakaway league and have again reiterated their intention to "keep developing the Super League project".

They added that they intend to do so by working with governing bodies, leagues, fans, players, managers and clubs - all stakeholders which opposed the breakaway competition when it was initially announced.

"Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions," the clubs continued in a statement.

"We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to Uefa's ongoing threats.

"We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus.

"We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws."

BBC Sport has approached Uefa for its response.

More to follow.