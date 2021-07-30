Di'Shon Bernard: Hull City sign Manchester United defender on season-long loan

Di'Shon Bernard
Di'Shon Bernard has made one senior appearance for Manchester United

Hull City have signed Manchester United defender Di'Shon Bernard on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who has also signed a new "long-term" deal at his parent club, spent last season with League Two side Salford City.

"I'm very excited to join and hopefully it can be a very successful season," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"The fans can expect me to be very aggressive, good on the ball and vocal. They can expect a lot from me."

