Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Florian Kamberi has played in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian

Sheffield Wednesday have signed St Gallen striker Florian Kamberi on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old ended 2020-21 on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, where he scored once in 14 matches.

He previously had spells in Scotland with Hibernian and Rangers.

Kamberi, who represented Switzerland at youth level but was called up by Albania earlier this year, is the seventh player to join Darren Moore's side this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.