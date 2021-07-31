Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn (right) was appointed Newport County's permanent manager in May 2017

Manager Michael Flynn has reaffirmed his commitment to Newport County following an "open and honest" chat with the club.

Newport missed out on promotion to League One last season after a 1-0 play-off final defeat to Morecambe.

Flynn had cast doubt over his future after the Wembley defeat and said he needed to sit down with club officials.

"There were a few things I wanted to make sure that wouldn't happen again," he said.

"We've had an open and honest chat and I'm still here.

"There's always issues everywhere. It's not a bashing of the hierarchy or anything like that. There were a few things I wasn't happy about and wanted to eliminate them.

"But likewise I don't get everything right so it was a chance to reflect on yourself as well.

"I'm not scared about criticising myself as long as I'm working on it.

"Like we do, we sit down and have an open and honest chat, a review of the season - what went wrong and what went well.

"One thing I'm not is a quitter. I've got 10 months left of my deal and I'll honour it unless I'm told otherwise."

But Flynn said no discussions on extending his contract had taken place, and added: "That's something I haven't thought about if I'm being honest."

Flynn has had a busy summer shaping County's squad for the new season, bringing in 10 players with Joss Labadie, Josh Sheehan and Liam Shephard notable departures.

"It's coming together," Flynn said.

"There are a couple who I've said can leave the club. You just want to freshen things up.

"We always knew we were going to lose Josh Sheehan and there was nothing we could do about that.

"Liam Shephard and Joss Labadie chose to go and I wish them good luck, they've been good servants whilst here.

"The players we've bought in, I felt we needed to freshen it up going forward because when you look at it last season our top goalscorer had seven goals.

"It's something that I've tried to look at but we're never going to get the most sought after in the league.

"We've missed out on a lot of strikers because of finances, and what they've been offered elsewhere, and also location.

"A couple of players I've wanted to bring in have wanted to stay closer to home and it is what it is.

"We've just got to try and get the best in that we can afford and hopefully improve on our scoring exploits of last season."