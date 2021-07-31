Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Burns' loan spell at Glentoran was hampered by injury

Glentoran have completed the signing of Bobby Burns after the Northern Ireland Under-21 international's departure from Barrow.

Burns, 21, joined the Glens on loan in October only to suffer a double leg break after a tackle from Coleraine's James McLaughlin a month later.

The versatile former Hearts and Glenavon man becomes Glentoran's fourth new recruit this summer.

The east Belfast side finished third in last season's Irish Premiership.

Burns earned a move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts in 2018 after breaking through with Irish League side Glenavon.

He took in a loan spell with Australian side Newcastle Jets before joining Barrow in August 2020.

With his return to the Irish League with Glentoran having been wrecked by injury, he returned to Barrow but mutually agreed to cancel his contract with the Bluebirds earlier this week.

Burns joins Aaron McCarey, Jordan Jenkins and Ross Glendinning as the Glens' new arrivals ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season with Glentoran travelling to Dungannon Swifts in the opening game on 28 August.