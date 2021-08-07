Derby County v Huddersfield Town

DerbyDerby County15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Roos
- 2Byrne
- 16Stearman
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 4Shinnie
- 7Józwiak
- 10Lawrence
- 35Watson
- 13Kazim-Richards
Substitutes
- 17Sibley
- 31Allsop
- 36Ebosele
- 40Hutchinson
- 41Cashin
- 42Thompson
- 43Williams
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Schofield
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 23Sarr
- 26Samuels Colwill
- 6Hogg
- 15High
- 19Holmes
- 16Thomas
- 9Rhodes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo Mínguez
- 10Koroma
- 12Brown
- 22Campbell
- 24Sinani
- 30Jackson
- 44Roxburgh
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.