Championship
StokeStoke City15:00ReadingReading
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Bursik
  • 2Smith
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Batth
  • 3Fox
  • 14Tymon
  • 8Vrancic
  • 4Allen
  • 25Powell
  • 18Brown
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 7Clucas
  • 11Doughty
  • 15Thompson
  • 22Surridge
  • 23Ince
  • 36Souttar

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 6Moore
  • 41Bristow
  • 5McIntyre
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 10Swift
  • 30Azeez
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 3Holmes
  • 16Tetek
  • 22Southwood
  • 32Camara
  • 47Puscas
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom10102201
2Bournemouth10102201
3Barnsley00000000
4Birmingham00000000
5Blackburn00000000
6Blackpool00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Cardiff00000000
9Coventry00000000
10Derby00000000
11Fulham00000000
12Huddersfield00000000
13Hull00000000
14Luton00000000
15Middlesbrough00000000
16Millwall00000000
17Nottm Forest00000000
18Peterborough00000000
19Preston00000000
20QPR00000000
21Reading00000000
22Sheff Utd00000000
23Stoke00000000
24Swansea00000000
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport