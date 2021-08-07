Ipswich Town v Morecambe

IpswichIpswich Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hladky
- 24Vincent-Young
- 22Nsiala
- 6Woolfenden
- 3Penney
- 4Harper
- 8Evans
- 7Burns
- 21Chaplin
- 11Fraser
- 9Pigott
Substitutes
- 1Holy
- 10Norwood
- 12Barry
- 14Dobra
- 16El Mizouni
- 18Bonne
- 44Donacien
Morecambe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Letheren
- 21Cooney
- 4O'Connor
- 15Delaney
- 22Gibson
- 25McCalmont
- 8Diagouraga
- 19McLoughlin
- 7McDonald
- 9Stockton
- 24Gnahoua
Substitutes
- 2Mellor
- 3Leigh
- 5Lavelle
- 6Jones
- 17Ayunga
- 18Phillips
- 20Andrésson
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.