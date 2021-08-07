Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Dahlberg
- 19Seaman
- 6Williams
- 4Anderson
- 10Rowe
- 2Knoyle
- 14Smith
- 8Close
- 16Barlow
- 21Cukur
- 23Gardner
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 7Bogle
- 15Bostock
- 18Williams
- 24John
- 27Greaves
- 28Horton
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 7Alexander
- 22Heneghan
- 5Nightingale
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 12Rudoni
- 21McCormick
- 10Assal
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 2Lawrence
- 3Csoka
- 6Marsh
- 11Chislett
- 19Pressley
- 30Kalambayi
- 31Oualah
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match report to follow.