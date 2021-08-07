League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Richards
  • 3Adebisi
  • 21Daniels
  • 6Offord
  • 2Ramsay
  • 16Murphy
  • 14Finney
  • 20Lundstram
  • 19Dale
  • 12Mandron
  • 11Ainley

Substitutes

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 4MacDonald
  • 7Long
  • 9Porter
  • 15McFadzean
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 23Johnson

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2Long
  • 5Raglan
  • 15Boyle
  • 17Blair
  • 11Chapman
  • 7Thomas
  • 8Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 10May
  • 14Williams

Substitutes

  • 4Tozer
  • 6Freestone
  • 16Wright
  • 18Perry
  • 19Lloyd
  • 20Flinders
  • 25Ebanks
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon00000000
2Accrington00000000
3Bolton00000000
4Burton00000000
5Cambridge00000000
6Charlton00000000
7Cheltenham00000000
8Crewe00000000
9Doncaster00000000
10Fleetwood00000000
11Gillingham00000000
12Ipswich00000000
13Lincoln City00000000
14MK Dons00000000
15Morecambe00000000
16Oxford Utd00000000
17Plymouth00000000
18Portsmouth00000000
19Rotherham00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Shrewsbury00000000
22Sunderland00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Wycombe00000000
View full League One table

