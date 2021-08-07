Crewe Alexandra v Cheltenham Town

CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Richards
- 3Adebisi
- 21Daniels
- 6Offord
- 2Ramsay
- 16Murphy
- 14Finney
- 20Lundstram
- 19Dale
- 12Mandron
- 11Ainley
Substitutes
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 4MacDonald
- 7Long
- 9Porter
- 15McFadzean
- 22Sass-Davies
- 23Johnson
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 2Long
- 5Raglan
- 15Boyle
- 17Blair
- 11Chapman
- 7Thomas
- 8Sercombe
- 3Hussey
- 10May
- 14Williams
Substitutes
- 4Tozer
- 6Freestone
- 16Wright
- 18Perry
- 19Lloyd
- 20Flinders
- 25Ebanks
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.