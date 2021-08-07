Wycombe Wanderers v Accrington Stanley

WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Stockdale
- 26McCarthy
- 2Grimmer
- 5Stewart
- 3Jacobson
- 33Pendlebury
- 28Scowen
- 12McCleary
- 17Horgan
- 9Vokes
- 23Obita
Substitutes
- 10Bloomfield
- 16Kaikai
- 19Mehmeti
- 20Akinfenwa
- 22Freeman
- 25Samuel
- 31Przybek
Accrington
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Trafford
- 7O'Sullivan
- 4Burgess
- 5Sykes
- 12Nottingham
- 11McConville
- 10Pritchard
- 6Butcher
- 8Pell
- 9Bishop
- 32Charles
Substitutes
- 2Rodgers
- 14Mumbongo
- 18Leigh
- 21Perritt
- 35Nolan
- 37Morgan
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.