Scunthorpe United v Swindon Town

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Billson
- 23Pugh
- 5Taft
- 24Davis
- 16Thompson
- 17Bunn
- 8Beestin
- 4Kenyon
- 7Green
- 9Loft
- 21O'Neill
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 3O'Malley
- 6Onariase
- 10Hallam
- 12Rowe
- 20Wilson
- 25Perry
Swindon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wollacott
- 24Hunt
- 6Baudry
- 4Conroy
- 3Iandolo
- 22Hayden
- 10Payne
- 42Grant
- 7Gladwin
- 11McKirdy
- 9Simpson
Substitutes
- 5Crichlow
- 12Ward
- 26East
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- 31Gordon
- 32Cowmeadow
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report to follow.