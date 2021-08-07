Hartlepool United v Crawley Town

HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Killip
- 16Byrne
- 4Liddle
- 5Odusina
- 2Sterry
- 8Featherstone
- 14Holohan
- 6Shelton
- 3Ferguson
- 10Molyneux
- 24Olomola
Substitutes
- 7Burey
- 9Cullen
- 20Ogle
- 28Daly
- 30Lawlor
- 35Mitchell
Crawley
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Morris
- 2Davies
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 5Craig
- 3Gallacher
- 20Matthews
- 39Hessenthaler
- 28Payne
- 8Powell
- 11Frost
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 14Tilley
- 15Francillette
- 18Ferry
- 23Ashford
- 27Khaleel
- 40Nna Noukeu
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.