Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers

MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bishop
- 2Gordon
- 6Rawson
- 14Perch
- 3McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 16Quinn
- 18Oates
- 11Johnson
- 12Hawkins
Substitutes
- 9Bowery
- 13Shelvey
- 15Burke
- 17Sinclair
- 21Clarke
- 25Stirk
- 32Lapslie
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Jaakkola
- 30Hoole
- 3Hughes
- 25Harries
- 16Anderton
- 15Coutts
- 4Grant
- 19Anderson
- 7Thomas
- 20Clarke
- 22Saunders
Substitutes
- 1Belshaw
- 8Westbrooke
- 17Taylor
- 24Spence
- 26Baldwin
- 27Liddle
- 28Walker
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.