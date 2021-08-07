Northampton Town v Port Vale

NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roberts
- 3McGowan
- 6Horsfall
- 5Guthrie
- 23Mills
- 10Connolly
- 8Lewis
- 16Flores
- 9Kabamba
- 22Ashley-Seal
- 11Pinnock
Substitutes
- 14Koiki
- 15Nelson
- 17McWilliams
- 19Etete
- 26Maxted
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 32Rose
Port Vale
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Covolan Cauagnari
- 6Smith
- 16Martin
- 15Johnson
- 7Worrall
- 23Pett
- 4Walker
- 10Conlon
- 3Jones
- 9Wilson
- 21Rodney
Substitutes
- 5Legge
- 8Garrity
- 11Benning
- 13Proctor
- 14Hurst
- 26Stone
- 27Cass
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.