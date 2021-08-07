League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 9Stevens
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 10Aitchison
  • 12Allen
  • 16Evans
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas

Sutton United

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 24Milsom
  • 15Eastmond
  • 6John
  • 2Barden
  • 10Beautyman
  • 9Bugiel
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 28Wilson
  • 7Ajiboye

Substitutes

  • 4Rowe
  • 8Davis
  • 13House
  • 19Korboa
  • 22Kizzi
  • 26Bennett
  • 29Smith
Referee:
James Bell

