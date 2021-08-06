Last updated on .From the section Football

Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden both suffered injuries at the Euros

Manchester City midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden will be "out for a while" because of injuries, says boss Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne, 30, suffered ankle ligament damage external-link at the European Championship and played with a tear in Belgium's quarter-final defeat by Italy.

Foden, 21, missed out on England's loss in the final because of a foot problem.

Record signing Jack Grealish will be on the bench for Saturday's Community Shield match against Leicester City.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Grealish became the most expensive British player of all time by moving from Aston Villa to Man City for £100m.

Guardiola said: "He [Grealish] is not ready to start at all, he was one week training alone but he'll travel with us tomorrow, to settle with the team, for meetings, and he will be on the bench and we'll see what happens.

"After we'll see what happens but from the beginning, no way."

The Premier League champions come up against FA Cup winners Leicester in the curtain-raiser to the new season, with kick-off at 17:15 BST on Saturday.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said it is "a fantastic game for us" and that he was "glad we are there".

The ex-Liverpool boss added: "We won the FA Cup and against a very good side. It will be a wonderful occasion. Wembley, full house and a chance to get hold of something at the end of it. Manchester City are a fantastic team."

The Foxes have injury issues in defence with Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Timothy Castagne all out.

French defender Fofana added to Rodgers' concerns after breaking his leg in a friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday and faces a significant spell out of action.

Rodgers added: "We are definitely light in the central defensive area. It is something we will have to look at for sure.

"There are people who are identified. We have a small list of players to look at so we will see."

Leicester could give debuts to summer signings Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand.

Guardiola to 'play final' for Emilio Ballack

On Thursday, Emilio Ballack, the son of former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack, died at the age of 18..

The teenager was involved in a quad-bike accident which police told Reuters took place in the early hours of Thursday morning south of Lisbon.

Guardiola said he wanted to play the final "as best as possible" and try to win the game "to dedicate it" to Michael Ballack and his family.

The former Bayern Munich boss added: "I am going to play the final of the Community Shield tomorrow thinking about the son of Michael Ballack, Emilio Ballack. He was a friend of my family, we met in Munich.

"An exceptional 18-year-old boy, incredibly well educated and unfortunately he had a terrible accident in Portugal."

Match stats

This will be just the second meeting between Leicester and Manchester City at Wembley, with the Citizens winning the 1969 FA Cup final 1-0 in the other.

Leicester have won just two of their 20 meetings with Man City outside of league competition (D7 L11), winning 3-0 in January 1920 and 4-3 in February 1968 (both FA Cup).

Leicester

Leicester have won their last two matches played at Wembley Stadium, just one fewer than they'd managed in their first 14 games at the venue (W3 D1 L10).

This is Leicester's third appearance in the Community Shield, beating Liverpool 1-0 in 1971 and losing 2-1 against Manchester United in 2016.

Jamie Vardy has scored half of Leicester's eight goals at the 'new' Wembley Stadium. However, he's been on the losing side in all three games in which he's found the net at Wembley for the Foxes.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is set to be the first British manager to take charge of a side in the Community Shield since David Moyes' Manchester United beat Wigan 2-0 in 2013.

Man City