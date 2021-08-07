Alloa Athletic v East Fife

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Montrose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Peterhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Cove Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|East Fife
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|9
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|10
|Clyde
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0