Stirling Albion v Kelty Hearts

StirlingStirling Albion15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Forfar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Stirling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Elgin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|8
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Edinburgh City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0