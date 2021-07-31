Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Bailey joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk in 2017

Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, subject to a medical and finalising personal terms.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international has scored 28 goals in 119 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen.

Bailey would become Villa's third signing of the summer after the arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.

Villa captain Jack Grealish is a £100m target for Manchester City.