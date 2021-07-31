Leon Bailey: Aston Villa agree deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, subject to a medical and finalising personal terms.
The 23-year-old Jamaica international has scored 28 goals in 119 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen.
Bailey would become Villa's third signing of the summer after the arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.
Villa captain Jack Grealish is a £100m target for Manchester City.
