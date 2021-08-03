Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic dropped down into the Europa League after losing to Midtjylland in the Champions League

Celtic's Europa League match against FK Jablonec on Thursday will be shown live on Sportscene.

Celtic will be in the Czech Republic for the first leg of the third qualifying round tie, which kicks off at 16:45 BST.

Charlie Mulgrew will join Steven Thompson for the BBC Scotland coverage from 16:30.

You can also follow all the action on Sportsound and the BBC Sport website.

Later on Thursday, St Johnstone are also in Europa League action against Galatasaray in Turkey (19:00).

And Hibernian and Aberdeen are also in continental competition, with the former hosting Rijeka of Croatia (19:45) and the latter traveling to Iceland to play Breidablik (20:00) - both in the Europa Conference League.