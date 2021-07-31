Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joe Ralls scored to give Cardiff the lead during the first half

Cardiff City finished off their pre-season preparations ahead of the new Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over League Two neighbours Newport County.

Joe Ralls' spectacular 25-yard strike gave the Bluebirds a first half lead at Cardiff City Stadium.

Former Newport loanee Mark Harris sealed the win seven minutes from time.

Harris scored with a neat finish from close range after good work by the impressive Ryan Giles.

Newport begin the new League Two season at Oldham Athletic next Saturday while on the same day Cardiff host Barnsley.