Jordan Ponticelli joined Wrexham in a permanent move in August 2020 after a spell on loan

Phil Parkinson gained his first win as Wrexham manager with an impressive 5-0 victory at Tamworth in a pre-season friendly.

Tyler French gave the visitors the perfect start when he struck home from Paul Mullin's cross inside the opening minute.

Jordan Ponticelli doubled the lead, heading home another cross from new signing Mullin.

Dior Angus scored a brace in between a goal from one of Wrexham's trialists.