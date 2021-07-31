Tyreece Simpson: Swindon Town sign Ipswich striker on season-long loan
From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed teenage striker Tyreece Simpson on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.
Simpson, 19, has made seven first-team appearances for Ipswich, four in League One and three in the EFL Trophy.
He becomes Robins boss Ben Garner's second signing since taking over at the newly relegated League Two club.
"Tyreece has a fantastic attitude, willingness to learn and will enhance our current squad," said Swindon's director of football Ben Chorley.
