Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tyreece Simpson's sole Ipswich league appearance in 2020-21 came as a substitute against Accrington last October

Swindon Town have signed teenage striker Tyreece Simpson on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town.

Simpson, 19, has made seven first-team appearances for Ipswich, four in League One and three in the EFL Trophy.

He becomes Robins boss Ben Garner's second signing since taking over at the newly relegated League Two club.

"Tyreece has a fantastic attitude, willingness to learn and will enhance our current squad," said Swindon's director of football external-link Ben Chorley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.