Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ryan Gauld has been hailed as a "difference maker" after signing a three-year deal with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Scottish playmaker, 25, had spent the last seven years in Portugal after joining Sporting CP from Dundee United as a teenager.

His last two seasons have been at Farense, helping them to promotion to the top flight in 2020.

"He was our top target," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

Gauld, who has been capped at under-21 and under-19 level for Scotland, scored nine times in 33 appearances last season for Farense as they retained their place in the Portuguese top flight.

"From day one they have made me feel very wanted and that means a lot," Gauld told the club's official website.