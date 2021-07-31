Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts opened their Scottish League 2 campaign with a 2-0 win over neighbours Cowdenbeath.

Goals in each half from midfielder Joe Cardle and defender Ross Philp secured victory for Kevin Thomson's side.

Elsewhere, referee Stewart Luke was injured as Albion Rovers beat Edinburgh City 2-0, while Stirling were 1-0 winners over Stenhousemuir.

Forfar won 2-0 at Annan and Elgin City and Stranraer drew 1-1.

At Cliftonhill, Albion led through goals from Declan Byrne and Kyle Doherty, before referee Luke was unable to continue, delaying the start of the second half.

Albion's Max Wright initially stepped in to run the line before the game continued with just one assistant.

Edinburgh were awarded a second-half penalty, but Danny Handling's spot-kick was saved by Cameron Binnie.

Forfar beat Annan with goals from Stefan McCluskey and substitute Scott Shepherd.

Elgin City and Stranraer drew at Borough Briggs. Defender Darryl McHardy headed the hosts in front from a corner midway through the first half, then Grant Gallagher nodded in from a 55th-minute free-kick to level things up.

Martin McNiff's goal with 18 minutes left gave Stirling a 1-0 win at Stenhousemuir, where Albion striker Dylan Mackin was shown a straight red card during stoppage time.