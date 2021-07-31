Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Tom Beadling's first Barrow goal came in a 1-1 League Two draw at Colchester in April

Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling is expected to be sidelined for two months with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old suffered a partial tear of his cruciate ligament in Monday's friendly at Nottingham Forest.

He scored two goals in 29 League Two appearances with Barrow after joining his hometown club from Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic last summer.