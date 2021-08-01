Osian Roberts: Ex-Wales assistant set to join Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts is set to join Crystal Palace as number two to Patrick Vieira.
Roberts stepped down as technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation last month.
He previously spent 12 years as the Football Association of Wales Trust's technical director and was assistant under Wales managers Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and Ryan Giggs.
Vieira gained his coaching badges on the FAW programme overseen by Roberts.
Roberts, from Anglesey, helped Coleman's Wales side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, while he was interviewed for the national team manager's job before Giggs was appointed in January 2018.
He spent two years in Morocco having left his homeland in 2019.
Former France and Arsenal midfielder Vieira was appointed as Palace boss last month, succeeding Roy Hodgson, who left at the end of last season.
