Tom Lees played for Sheffield Wednesday against Huddersfield in both league meetings last season

Huddersfield Town have signed free-agent centre-back Tom Lees on an initial two-year contract.

The 30-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season after relegation to League One.

Lees has played more than 500 games during his career, almost 400 of them in the second tier.

"He adds to our knowledge of the division in our back line, which is always a good thing," said Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan.

"We also know he is a really good character to add to our dressing room, and he is another important option ahead of the new league season."

Lees is Huddersfield's seventh summer signing and will be re-united with striker Jordan Rhodes, who made the same move in May following his release by the Owls.

He began his career with Leeds United, where he made 123 league appearances, and had loan spells with Accrington and Bury before joining Wednesday in the summer of 2014.

