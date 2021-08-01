Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Jake Lawlor was sent off when playing against Hartlepool for Wrexham in August 2019

Hartlepool United have signed former Harrogate defender Jake Lawlor ahead of the new League Two season.

The 30-year-old made 21 appearances for Harrogate in 2020-21, scoring once, but was not offered a new contract.

He began his career with Guiseley and had a brief spell with Salford before spending almost two years with Wrexham and then joining Harrogate last summer.

Boss Dave Challinor said: "He has EFL experience and ticks boxes in terms of the different positions he can play."

He added: "Jake will be a great asset to the squad and I believe we can continue to improve him in those different positions."

Details about the length of Lawlor's contract with Pools have not been disclosed.

Hartlepool start the new campaign with a home game against Crawley on Saturday following promotion from the National League last term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.