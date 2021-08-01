Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Jordan Thorniley is Oxford's sixth signing ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

Oxford United have signed centre-back Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Thorniley played against Oxford in the first leg of last season's League One play-off semi-final.

He was also used as a late substitute at Wembley as the Seasiders won promotion to the Championship.

"He is a terrific competitor, good character and because he is naturally left-sided he will add balance for us," said U's boss Karl Robinson.

Thorniley began his career in Everton's youth set-up, but moved on to Sheffield Wednesday and also had a loan spell at Accrington before joining Blackpool in January 2020.

"You could see (last season) the way Oxford like to play and I think their style of football is going to suit me," he said.

"I'm a defender but I do like to get on the ball if I can, so hopefully I can train well this week, be part of the side that starts at Cambridge next weekend and play my part in a successful season."

