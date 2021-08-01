Gold Cup - Final
USAUSA1MexicoMexico0

Gold Cup: Miles Robinson scores winner as USA beat Mexico 1-0 in final

Last updated on .From the section Football

The United States celebrate after beating Mexico in the Gold Cup final
The United States celebrate avenging their defeat by Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final

The United States beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time to win the Concacaf Gold Cup for a seventh time.

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson headed in after 118 minutes in Las Vegas, his third international goal.

The US win is their first in the tournament for North American, central American and Caribbean countries since 2017.

"I don't know really what happened - some crazy emotions but I'm happy we got the W," said Robinson.

"We were focusing a lot on set pieces. I knew if I could get open, I could finish one and Kellyn [Acosta] put a perfect ball in so I had to finish it."

Mexico - the only nation to have won the tournament more often than the US - had the better of the first half and had a promising chance saved when a Rogelio Funes Mori header was turned round the post by US keeper Matt Turner.

Paul Arriola was in on the Mexico goal for the US shortly afterwards but hit the outside of the post, although the miss did not ultimately prove costly as his side went on to win.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Turner
  • 2CannonSubstituted forMooreat 65'minutes
  • 16Sands
  • 12Robinson
  • 21BelloSubstituted forVinesat 65'minutes
  • 19WilliamsonSubstituted forBusioat 87'minutes
  • 23AcostaBooked at 113mins
  • 17LletgetSubstituted forRoldanat 66'minutes
  • 7ArriolaSubstituted forGioacchiniat 87'minutes
  • 9Zardes
  • 13HoppeSubstituted forKesslerat 120+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vines
  • 4Pines
  • 6Busio
  • 8Gioacchini
  • 10Roldan
  • 11Dike
  • 14Yueill
  • 15Lewis
  • 18Johnson
  • 20Moore
  • 22Guzan
  • 24Kessler

Mexico

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Talavera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 2Araújo
  • 15MorenoSubstituted forSalcedoat 44'minutesSubstituted forSepúlvedaat 105'minutes
  • 23GallardoBooked at 114mins
  • 16HerreraBooked at 72mins
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 117mins
  • 6J dos SantosSubstituted forGutiérrezat 76'minutes
  • 10PinedaSubstituted forPizarroat 76'minutes
  • 11Funes MoriSubstituted forPulidoat 105'minutes
  • 17JM CoronaSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Salcedo
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Álvarez
  • 9Pulido
  • 12Cota
  • 13Cervantes
  • 14Gutiérrez
  • 18Álvarez
  • 19Sepúlveda
  • 20Orozco
  • 24Pizarro
Referee:
Said Martinez

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamMexico
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away22
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home31
Away20
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 2nd August 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mexico32104047
2El Salvador32014136
3T'dad & Tobago302113-22
4Guatemala301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA33008179
2Canada32018356
3Haiti310236-33
4Martinique3003312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica33006249
2Jamaica32014226
3Suriname310235-23
4Guadeloupe300337-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar32109367
2Honduras32017436
3Panama31118714
4Grenada3003111-100
View full Gold Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport