McCartan earned two Northern Ireland caps against New Zealand and Costa Rica

Glentoran have announced the signing of forward Shay McCartan from Ballymena United.

The 27-year-old joined Ballymena last season following spells Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Burnley.

McCartan won two Northern Ireland caps in 2018 and scored 21 goals in his sole campaign for David Jeffrey's side.

He had signed a new two-year contract with the club in April but Glentoran have met Ballymena's valuation of the player.

McCartan joins joins Bobby Burns, Aaron McCarey, Jordan Jenkins and Ross Glendinning as the Glens' new arrivals ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, with Mick McDermott's men travelling to Dungannon Swifts for their opening game on 28 August.

"Once I spoke to Mick and Paul and heard the ambitions of the club, I absolutely knew it's something I want to be part of," said McCartan after completing his move.

"When I played against the Glens last season it was obvious they were a good team and now I want to play a part in taking things to the next level.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds at the Oval.

"It's an iconic ground and I was always very conscious of it every time I was going to the airport to go back to England. I can guarantee the Glentoran fans that I'll work hard for the team and make sure I play my part in bringing a lot more success to the club."

McDermott commented: "I have always said that if good players become available, Glentoran will be in that market. Shay has shown his qualities across multiple seasons in England and last season at Ballymena.

"There is no doubting his talent. We cannot forget that we started this project only two seasons ago and it is a testament to all involved that we have built such a strong squad and can attract a player like Shay.

"He will definitely become a key member of our team. We are looking forward to the coming season and thank our fans for the massive surge in ticket sales. I would like to thank David Jeffrey for his professional handling of this transfer."