Burnley and Watford are going head-to-head in the race to sign 19-year-old Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, who is valued at £4m and was left out of the Edinburgh club's win over Motherwell in Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener. (Daily Mail) external-link

Burnley are in pole position to sign Josh Doig, but Watford are not prepared to give up without a fight in their pursuit of Hibernian's 19-year-old left-back. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic are exploring a deal for Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, with the Glasgow-born 30-year-old a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace this summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic have been told that the prospect of signing Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan is a non-starter as the 23-year-old United States centre-half wants a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Record) external-link

Despite reports in Belgium suggesting a transfer to Celtic for Aurelio Buta had been agreed with Royal Antwerp, it looks like a deal could be some way off and that the Scottish Premiership club face competition from Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for the 24-year-old right-back. (Daily Record) external-link

Olivier Ntcham has paid tribute to Celtic's staff, players and fans as the Glasgow club announced that the 25-year-old French midfielder had left them after his "contract came to an end". (The Herald) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who has been on an extended summer break following the Copa America with Colombia and amid speculation linking him with a move to Porto, has posted a photo on social media of his return to his home in Scotland that suggests the 25-year-old has ended the hotel quarantine required by Covid-19 restrictions. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Loic Damour has left Tynecastle Park and returned to France to sign a deal with Le Mans after the Scottish Premiershp club accepted an offer that will result in the 30-year-old spending this season on loan in the Championnat National. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United head coach Tom Courts has admitted he could lose Jamie Robson, with Lincoln City preparing to make a move for the 23-yera-old full-back and Sunderland also interested. (Daily Record) external-link