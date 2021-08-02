Last updated on .From the section European Football

Olympiakos will be favourites to be Rangers' next opponents should the Scots progress

Rangers will face either Olympiakos of Greece or Ludogorets 1945 of Bulgaria in the Champions League play-offs if they defeat Malmo in their qualifier.

Steven Gerrard's side takes on the Swedes in their first leg away from home on Tuesday.

Lose that and Rangers will face Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty or Armenia's Alashkert in a Europa League play-off.

Celtic will face AZ Alkmaar should they win their opening qualifier, while St Johnstone will take on Randers.

To earn a tie against the Danes, Saints must overcome Galatasaray of Turkey, while Celtic have to defeat Jablonec of Czech Republic to secure a showdown with the Dutch side.

Rangers' next potential Champions League opponents, Olympiakos, won the Greek Super League for a 46th time.

The Bulgarians from Razgrad lifted their domestic First League for a 10th time.

Ludogrets are currently ranked 58th in Europe, six places below Rangers, with Olympiakos 21 ahead of the Ibrox side, so it should be a step up in quality no matter who Gerrard's side face considering Malmo are down in 88th.

Teams to progress after next week's second leg of the third qualifying round will face play-off round ties on 17/18 and 24/25 August.

First legs of the Europa League play-offs are on 19 August with second legs seven days later.

Aberdeen, Hibernian, plus Celtic and St Johnstone will learn their potential Europa Conference League opponents at 13:00 BST.

