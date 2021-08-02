Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Adam Webster has a 56% tackle success rate in the Premier League.

Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract at the club.

Webster, 26, joined the Seagulls from Bristol City in 2019 for £20m and has since made 60 Premier League appearances, scoring four goals.

The new deal comes after England defender Ben White left Brighton to join Arsenal in a £50m move on Friday.

"I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal," Webster told the club's website.

Manager Graham Potter added: "Adam has been a really important figure for us on and off the pitch, so I am delighted to see him commit to the project we have here."