Aaron Leya Iseka: Barnsley sign Toulouse forward for undisclosed fee
Barnsley have signed Toulouse forward Aaron Leya Iseka for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
The 23-year-old Belgian spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Metz, scoring four times in 21 appearances.
He is the younger brother of Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.
Co-chairman Paul Conway told the club website: "Aaron is a unique and aggressive attacker with extensive experience in top-flight football across the continent."
