Theo Corbeanu has made one senior appearance for Wolves

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Canada international made his Premier League debut against Tottenham last season.

He could feature for the Owls in their League One season-opener against Charlton on Saturday.

"It's fantastic for Theo because he had a really good season last year in the under-23s," Wolves head of academy Scott Sellars told the club website.

