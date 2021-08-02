Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nuno took over as Tottenham manager this summer after leaving Wolves

Tottenham have been drawn against Northern Irish team Larne or Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in the inaugural Europa Conference League play-offs.

Larne have to overcome Pacos de Ferreira in their third qualifying round to set up the tie against Spurs.

Linfield will play Kairat Almaty or Alashkert if they get past Fola Esch.

Aberdeen face Limassol or Qarabag if they overcome Breidablik, while fellow Scottish side Hibernian play Bohemians or PAOK if they beat Rijeka.

The play-off round, which will decide who goes into the Europa Conference League group stage, will be played over two legs on 19 and 26 August.

More to follow.